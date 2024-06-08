Saturday, June 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Second Phase

June 08, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Editorials

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s visit to China is proving to be fruitful. So far, the delegation has signed 31 different Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with Chinese companies across a vast range of fields, highlighting and strengthening the strategic partnership between the two nations at every turn.

The key moment of this visit came on Friday when Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed their commitment to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and ensured the timely completion of major ongoing projects. This “Second Phase” of CPEC is crucial to making sure the vision shared by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif comes to fruition. While many ambitious projects were launched under the original scheme, global conflicts, ballooning costs, and political turmoil have caused many of them to fall by the wayside. They need to be restarted with the same vigor Pakistan had for them when they were first announced, while seeking to upgrade and evolve elements of the plan according to current technology and requirements. This would itself have been a significant and successful foreign visit, but strategic matters were also discussed. The two leaders exchanged views on regional and global developments, including Afghanistan, Palestine, and South Asia, as well as the human rights situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir, and reiterated their longstanding support for each other’s core issues.

Karachiites to suffer as electricity tariff hiked by massive Rs10 per unit

This support for each other’s core interests is important. China is facing increasing military deterrence, sponsored by the United States in Taiwan, while Pakistan’s quest to free Kashmir has been quelled by a brutal Indian occupation that is growing increasingly violent. Both “Iron Brothers” need each other going forward, in the region and the world. With Pakistan joining China in the Security Council, the need to cooperate on global issues is urgent.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1717731587.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024