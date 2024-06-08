Section 144 imposed in Lahore against sale of sacrificial animals on roads, streets

Punjab Home Department has imposed Section 144 against sale of on roads and streets of Lahore.

The sale and purchase of is prohibited in Lahore except allotted eight cattle markets.

The ban on sale of on roads and streets of Lahore is applicable until June 20.

The Section 144 is implemented to ensure law and order and free flow of traffic in the capital provincial city, Lahore.

It is pertinent to note that deputy Commissioner DC Lahore requested the implementation of Section 144.

The cattle markets for in Lahore have been established at Shahpur Kanjra, LDA City Defence Road, Burki Road Paragon, Saggian Road, Sports Complex Addarakh, NFC Multan Road, Raiwind Sundar Road, New King lane.

These cattle markets have exempted from Section 144.

Sacrifice of animals is done during Eidul Azha in Zilhajj month to observe the spirit of Sunnat-e-Ibrahimi.

Muslim religious festival, Eidul Azha will be celebrated on June 17 across Pakistan.