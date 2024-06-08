Senate Squabbles

Joining the National Assembly in its reputation for pointless uproar over procedure, the Senate’s recent session devolved into a petty disagreement that prevented the day’s business from being resolved.

The issue is quite minor, to say the least. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) called out Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Palwasha Khan for chairing the session in the presence of Senate Deputy Chairman Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah. The treasury benches claimed that all was under procedure, as Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani presided over the proceedings but left 40 minutes into the session, upon which Senator Palwasha began chairing the session as instructed.

The debate then became even more infuriatingly technical. Opposition benches claimed that since the Deputy Chairman was present, he should be leading the proceedings, while the treasury benches claimed that since he arrived in the Senate after Palwasha Khan had started presiding over the session, there was no need to make the switch. Predictably, tones got steadily higher, barbs were thrown around, and the session dissolved into sloganeering.

This state of affairs is disappointing for more than a few reasons. Political parties have started treating the sessions of Parliament as stages upon which to perform their politics, knowing that their words and actions will reach the public. This free publicity – so to speak – has resulted in individuals favoring antics and sound bites over actual debate and criticism. The former gets attention on social media; the latter, which is the real job of a parliamentarian, makes for dry listening.

Secondly, important issues are ignored in this quest for confrontation. For example, on Friday, the highly contentious proposal of requiring women to have the name of their ex-husbands on their passports was up for debate, yet it was sadly overshadowed by a disagreement over who gets to direct that debate.