Senate witnesses uproar over ‘belittling’ deputy chairman

ISLAMABAD - The Senate on Friday witnessed an uproar on the first day of its budget session after the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) accused Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani of undermining the role of Deputy Chairman Syedaal Khan by not inviting him to preside over the sitting before leaving the chair.

There was a complete pandemonium in the house forcing the presiding officer to adjourn the session till next Monday without taking up the point of order of the senators. The PTI lawmakers raised slogans of “shame, shame” in the house during their protest.

It all started when chairman Senate Gilani asked PPP Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan, one of the three presiding officers among the panel nominated by him at the outset of the session, to preside over the sitting in his absence.

Senator Gilani had planned to attend the oath taking ceremony of his son who has been elected to the member of National Assembly in the recent by-election.

As Senator Palwasha assumed the chair, the PTI lawmakers objected to this action of the chairman saying that it is a violation of parliamentary practices to invite the presiding officer to lead the session in the presence of deputy chairman.

“Don’t make a mockery of the house. Don’t damage the sanctity of the house,” said Leader of the Opposition in the House Shibli Faraz amid a hue and cry raised by his party’s lawmakers. PTI Senator Faraz further said that the deputy chairman had a role in the house after the absence of chairman.

Deputy Chairman Syedaal was present in the house when Chairman Gilani handed over the chair to you, he told the presiding officer. “The fact can be checked from the footage of the cameras (installed in the hall),” he added.

On this, Presiding Officer Senator Palwasha ruled that this was the prerogative of the chairman to hand over the chair. She also claimed that the deputy chairman Senate came into the house after the chairman had handed over the chair to her. “I chose to ignore you,” she told the opposition.

Interestingly, the deputy chairman Senate who belongs to the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) left the house during this verbal scuffle.

Former Chairman Senate and legal expert Senator Farooq H Naek came to rescue his party colleague and said that no rule has been violated in this connection. He stressed that the opposition should quote the rule that has been violated. “This is the prerogative of the chairman,” he emphasized.

But the opposition was not ready to accept this explanation and continued with their protest forcing the presiding officer to say, “She will not come under the influence of this rowdyism.” She added that the house could not be run through force and questioned why the PTI was disrupting the proceedings.

The presiding officer told the opposition that she would continue with chairing the session. She underlined that the presiding officer was nominated under Rule 14 of the rules of business.

The Rule 14 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate 2012 says that “at the commencement of each session, the Chairman shall nominate, in order of precedence, from amongst the members a panel of not more than three Presiding Officers and, in the absence of the Chairman and the Deputy Chairman, the member having precedence amongst those present shall preside at the sitting.”

PPP Senator Zamir Hussain Ghumro said that the deputy chairman came and left the house for some piece of work and warned the opposition PTI not to disturb the house. He regretted the behavior of the opposition and added that they should quote the rule that has been violated.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Senator Maulana Attaur Rehman contested the claim of Senator Naek and said that presiding officer could chair the sitting only in the absence of chairman and deputy chairman. He said that the treasury should bring back the deputy chairman cautioning they would continue with their protest otherwise.

PML-N senators Nasir Butt and Talal Chaudhry also spoke in favour of the presiding officer with the former advising Senator Palwasha not to leave her chair in any case. Senator Talal said that the opposition was only playing to the galleries.

Amid noise of PTI senators while standing on their seats and raising slogans, the presiding officer adjourned the house.

Separately, responding to a call attention notice of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri, Minister for Housing and Works Riaz Hussain Pirzada speaking on behalf of interior minister informed the house that that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in its ruling had directed the respondents to ensure consultative process for amending the passport policy for married and divorced women.

Earlier, Senator Zehri speaking in the house expressed her serious concerns on the recent statement of Immigration and Passports Director General Mustafa Jamal Kazi that a married woman must have her husband’s name on her passport as per law. He had also said that modification would be made in the passport with an addition to a section to insert a former husband’s name.