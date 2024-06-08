Saturday, June 08, 2024
Several domestic, international flights cancelled at Karachi airport

Agencies
June 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI    -   A number of domestic and international flights were cancelled at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Friday resetting the flight schedule. According to schedule, AirBlue flights PA-173 and 171 from Karachi to Jeddah have been cancelled. Moreover, AirSial flight PF-144 from Karachi to Lahore has  been cancelled. Fly Baghdad flight IF-333 from Karachi to Najaf has been cancelled. Serene Air flight ER-551 from Karachi to Peshawar has been cancelled. Serene Air flight ER-503 from Karachi to Islamabad cancelled. Serene Air flight ER-523 from Karachi to Lahore has also been cancelled.

Agencies

