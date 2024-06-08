Special attention being paid to cleanliness in suburbs of Karachi: Mayor Wahab

KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that special attention is being paid to cleanliness in the suburbs of Karachi and in accordance with our promise significant milestone have been achieved.

The sanitation system is being run in a better way in the seven districts and all twenty-five towns of Karachi, the cleaning of drains will be started immediately after Eid-ul-Azha, all the arrangements have been completed to lift the offals during the days of Eid. These views were expressed by Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab while addressing the ceremony after inaugurating the sanitation works in the expansion areas of Malir district here.

Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, Hangzhou (Hangzhou Company) CEO Peng, Local leaders of PPP and officers were also present on this occasion. Earlier, Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad inaugurated the cleaning works by cutting the ribbon.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the dust bin that is needed to pick up the garbage will now be made by themselves, garbage will also be cleaned from the suburbs.

He said that we will fulfill the promise made by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to the people now and garbage cans will be distributed equally in all twenty-five towns of Karachi. We have cleaned millions of tons of garbage from Karachi. Today sanitation condition in Karachi is much better than it used to be in past. Local bodies are active and performing their duties vigorously and in a better way. He said that a tender for cleaning the drains has been issued before the monsoon rains, tenders will be opened on June 11 and the work of cleaning the drains will be started after Eid. We will meet all the town chairmen in next week and implement their workable suggestions. He said that KMC has also increased its machinery, activated the pumps that were closed during the tenure of former Mayor Karachi. We will serve this city as much as we can, the coming time will be better for our city and province.

The Mayor Karachi said that the offal of sacrificial animals in the city will be transferred to the landfill site and a hundred collection points have been made in this regard. In case of a complaint related to this, citizens can contact on 1128 helpline immediately. Their complaints will be addressed, he said.

Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah while addressing on this occasion said that there was a lack of dust bins in Malir district and 1000 dust bins have been prepared, which will be delivered to different areas. He requested the citizens to take care of the dustbins. Usually these dustbins are stolen. He said that in the past too, he had worked on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and this time he will show it by working.