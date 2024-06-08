Saturday, June 08, 2024
Stage-1 of Karachi’s K-IV project to be completed in 2025

Agencies
June 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI    -   The stage-1 of Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme (K-IV) project will likely to be completed in 2025.  According to media reports, rapid work was being carried out on this important project adding that stage-1 260 million gallon per day (MGD) would supply  Karachi.

Similarly, stage-2 would supply 390 MGD water to Karachi, they said.  Water and Power Development Authority was executing this important project. They said after completion of both stages a total of 650 MGD would be supplied to Karachi. The cost of the project is Rs126 billion, out of which over Rs40  billion had already spent.

It is pertinent to mention here that the K-IV water supply project was approved in 2014 by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government at a cost of  Rs25.552 billion with a 50% share of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) government Rs849 million had been allocated for this project in the budget 2014-15.

Agencies

