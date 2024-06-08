With each passing day, the eco­nomic crises and inflation in Pakistan are on the rise, leading to a rapid increase in poverty. Conse­quently, many people turn to street crime as a means to earn a living. Undoubtedly, poverty and inflation have exacerbated street crimes in Pakistan, especially in Karachi.

The number of street crimes re­ported in Karachi in 2023 was over 90,000, compared to around 80,000 in 2022. This highlights the constantly deteriorating situ­ation of law and order in Karachi. The police released data on street crimes for the year 2023, reveal­ing that a total of 134 citizens were brutally murdered, hun­dreds were injured while resisting robberies, and 411 civilians were killed in various other incidents. Additionally, more than 59,305 motorcycles and 2,336 cars were stolen or snatched, and over 28,000 citizens were deprived of their mobile phones. Two banks were also robbed. Cases of kid­napping and extortion increased last year, with 17 incidents of kid­napping for ransom and 50 cases of extortion reported.

The year 2024 started with even higher crime rates. According to a Citizens-Police Liaison Commit­tee (CPLC) report, around 22,627 crimes were reported in the first three months (January-March) of 2024. During these 91 days, 59 people lost their lives while resist­ing robberies in the port city, and over 700 people sustained injuries.

It is important to note that these figures are reported by the po­lice, and it is likely that many more crimes go undocumented to main­tain the appearance of perfor­mance efficiency.

Authorities must urgently ad­dress this issue through increased policing, community outreach, and crime prevention programs that raise awareness about safety measures. Almost all large cities are covered by security cameras, and with the help of the NADRA database, criminals can be easi­ly identified and arrested. There is no doubt that our law enforce­ment agencies are well-trained, appropriately equipped, and ca­pable of reducing crime rates and apprehending culprits, but only if they have the will to do so.

AIR CDRE (RTD) M KHALID KAMAL,

Islamabad.