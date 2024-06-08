Saturday, June 08, 2024
Sudan activists say about ‘40 dead’ in shelling near Khartoum

Agencies
June 08, 2024
Newspaper, International

Port Sudan, Sudan   -   Pro-democracy activists in Sudan reported Friday about 40 dead in “violent artillery fire” the previous day by paramilitary forces targeting Omdurman, Khartoum’s twin city.

Sudan has been ravaged by war since April 2023, when fighting broke out between the army, led by military chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), commanded by Burhan’s former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

The Karari Resistance Committee, one of hundreds of grassroots pro-democracy groups that coordinate aid across Sudan, said the RSF was behind Thursday’s deadly attack on Omdurman.

Agencies

