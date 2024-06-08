Summer Games 2024 kabaddi event gets underway

LAHORE - The third and last phase of Summer Games 2024 kabaddi event got underway here at Punjab Stadium on Friday. Director Admin Dr M Kaleem was the chief guest and inaugurated the event. Director Youth Affairs Rana Nadeem Anjum, Director Sports Yasmeen Akhtar, Coordinator Sports Malik Anoosh Khokhar, Deputy Director Zahoor Ahmed, Deputy Director Ataur Rehman, Chief Sports Consultant Hafeez Bhatti, renowned wrestler Nadeem Pehlwan, all Divisional Sports Officers and a large number of kabaddi players and officials were also present on this occasion.

Director Admin Dr M Kaleem was introduced with the players and officials of all teams prior to the event. The National Anthem was also presented at the inaugural ceremony. Players and kabaddi fans danced on the drum beat at the opening ceremony.

Talking to media at the inaugural ceremony, Director Admin Dr M Kaleem said that Summer Games 2024 events are being organized in accordance with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and under the supervision of Punjab Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar. “Top level facilities are being provided to all participating players and officials on the directions of Director General Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal”.

Director Admin Dr M Kaleem said that the teams from 9 divisions of Punjab are participating in the Kabaddi Championship. “Today is a historic occasion for young kabaddi players to showcase and prove their talent”.

He said that kabaddi is the game of our land and people of Punjab love this game a lot. “Kabaddi is the identity of Punjab. Our Scrutiny Committee will select talented players from this championship. Prior to this event, several talented players have emerged from hockey and volleyball events of Summer Games 2024” In the opening match, Sahiwal Division defeated DG Khan by 45-33 points.