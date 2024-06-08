Sydney Thunder to launch Tape Ball tournament with cultural festival

Western Sydney BBL club will launch an innovative Tape Ball League this month with a free South Asian themed cultural festival.

The festival, on Saturday June 29 at Cricket Central in Sydney Olympic Park, will feature casual tape ball games, food vendors, henna painting and face painting, along with appearances from current Thunder stars Tanveer Sangha and Phoebe Litchfield, as well as Pakistani-born former Australian international and Thunder representative Fawad Ahmed.

Festival guests will also be able to hear from comedian and MC Nazeem Hussain, watch performances from Bhangra dancers and Dhol drummers, amongst a host of activities for children.

The cultural festival will set up a massive 24 hours of entertainment for cricket fans with the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the Caribbean starting at 12.30am on June 30.

The Tape Ball League will start on Monday August 26 and be played over six weeks at Blacktown International Sports Park (BISP). Teams or individuals can register for the tournament at the cultural festival on June 29.

The Cricket NSW competitions team will operate the tournament with cash prizes for grabs for the finalists.



Cultural Festival

What: Cultural Festival to launch the Tape Ball League

Where: Cricket Central (161 Silverwater Rd, Sydney Olympic Park)

When: 12pm-4pm, Saturday June 29

Who: Thunder stars Tanveer Sangha, Phoebe Litchfield and Fawad Ahmed. Comedian and MC Nazeem Hussain, Bhangra dancers, Dhol drummers, food vendors, henna and face painting

Cost: The festival is FREE and open to all



General Manager Trent Copeland said the club welcomed anyone and everyone to the cultural festival and the Tape Ball League.

“We can’t wait to welcome the people of Western Sydney, the city’s South Asian communities and of course our valued members to Cricket Central for what will no doubt be a fantastic day,” Copeland said.

“We look forward to receiving registrations for the Tape Ball League at the festival, but the day will offer so much more than that with some great Thunder players from the present and past, music, dancing and great food.

“It’s a great example of the club immersing itself in our heartland and the fabric of the diverse and rapidly growing population of Western Sydney.

“Whether you want to sign up to play tape ball or not, there will be something for everyone.”