Three minors of a family die as wall collapses due to windstorm

Our Staff Reporter
June 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN   -   Three minors died after wall of a tube-well collapsed on them following quick-developing of tornado here. As per report of rescuers, the children namely Mahnoor Tahir, Zainab Tahir and Tayyab Tahir, daughters of Muhammad Tahir, all residents of Moza Pahore, reached out the tube-well situated in limits of Muzaffarabad police station for taking bath. In the meantime, the rapid tornado started blowing causing fall down wall built at side of the tube-well on them as they were bathing into the water pool below the round-water pipe. As a result of which the minors died on the spot. Ages of the children couldn’t be ascertained yet. Police of the concerned jurisdiction were informed about the tragedy.

Our Staff Reporter

