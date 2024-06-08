In a dangerous escalation, NATO countries, including the United States, authorized Ukraine to use long-range rockets and missiles it had provided to strike deep inside Russian territory – something it had prohibited until now. This changes the complexion of the conflict significantly. While it was always understood that this was a proxy war between NATO and Russia, the West’s supply of weapons and military support could always be classified as “defensive” in nature. Now, with the restrictions lifted, and US-made weapons being used to strike Russian cities like Belgorod, the threshold of active warfare between the parties is lowered further.

Putin has been clear about what such a move would mean – urging NATO not to “play with fire” and reminding them that there exists nuclear parity between the two. The fact that the world has reached the stage where threats of nuclear strikes are being thrown around without much remark is alarming. There must be a way back from this cliff.

Putin also reminded the United States that if it was so adamant in arming and training Ukrainians, then Russia too could start supplying high-tech weaponry to its opponents in unspecified regions across the world. The Russian arsenal of hypersonic missiles and ballistic cruise missiles has the potential for complicating conflicts already going on in Africa, the Red Sea, and Palestine. If Hezbollah on the northern borders of Israel, already causing severe losses to the IDF using old technology, were to get access to the best the Russian military has to offer, it would certainly lead to a greater conflict in the region.

Ukraine is losing territory and manpower at an alarming rate. The West should seek to negotiate peace, instead of egging on the Ukrainians in an uncontrolled escalation with no objective.