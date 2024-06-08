Usual rhetoric mars Assembly proceeding

LAHORE - Usual rhetoric marred Punjab Assembly proceedings on Friday as the treasury and the opposition members faced off in a debate over the alleged political victimization of the PTI leadership and workers. Speaking on a on a point of order, Opposition leader Ahmad Khan Bhachar protested that the police were violating the sanctity of privacy and were not allowing him to meet Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, a senior PTI leader from Lahore. He mentioned that Sanam Javed and Alia Hamza were immediately re-arrested after their release. Criticizing the PML-N leadership, the Opposition leader recalled that Mian Nawaz Sharif would publicly admit that Gen. Ziaul Haq, a former dictator, was his spiritual leader.

Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman responded with harsh criticism causing an uproar in the assembly. The Assembly turned into a fish market as government and opposition members clashed, hurling slogans at each other. The finance minister censured the opposition members, threatening them and labeling the PTI leadership as the biggest thieves, robbers, and terrorists in Pakistan. He claimed that PTI leadership bankrupted the country in four years. The minister also alleged that former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar’s remnants were still supporting the PTI. Talking about the facilities available to the PTI founder in the prison, he stated that such facilities were never available to the Sharif family.

In the meanwhile, Opposition member Rana Shahbaz pointed out the lack of quorum in the Assembly. Acting Speaker Zaheer Channar ordered the ringing of bells to call the members. He waited for five minutes to let the absent Assembly members join the proceedings, but they did not turn up. As the government failed to maintain the quorum, the Acting Speaker adjourned the House till Monday, 3 pm.

Earlier, the session began with a delay of two hours and forty-two minutes, following the usual pattern. During the Question Hour, Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafiq also got lost his temper over criticism of the PML-N leadership. He stated that if allegations were made, he would talk about the Toshakhana and the watch thief. He mentioned improvements in CT scans, ventilators, and other machines, noting that they cannot replace the machinery in all Punjab hospitals.