World Thinking Day Celebration 2024 at Guide House

The Guides of Queen Mary College made a notable impression at the World Thinking Day event held at Guide House, showcasing their commitment to sustainability and creativity.

The event, celebrated worldwide by the guiding community, was marked by the Queen Mary College Guides' magnificent stall featuring handmade products crafted from recycled and reused materials.

The stall, a testament to the ingenuity and environmental consciousness of the young guides, drew the attention of numerous visitors, including high-profile guests. Among them was the esteemed Mrs. Governor, Ms. Ayesha Baligh ur Rahman, who graced the stall with her presence. Ms. Breira Abdullah, In charge Girl Guides, had the honor of presenting Mrs. Rahman with a beautiful piece of jewelry made from reused plastic materials. The governor lauded the innovative and eco-friendly craftsmanship, providing a heartfelt appreciation for the initiative.

In addition to Mrs. Rahman, the stall was visited by Director Colleges Mian Zahid and DPI Colleges, alongside other respected guests and guides. Their presence and admiration further highlighted the importance and success of the Queen Mary College Guides' efforts in promoting sustainability and creative reuse.

The day was also marked by a significant personal achievement for Ms. Breira Abdullah. In recognition of her outstanding contributions and dedication, she was awarded the Asia Pacific Award by the Pakistan Girl Guides Association (PGGA). This prestigious award celebrates her commitment to guiding principles and her innovative approach to environmental sustainability.

The World Thinking Day event at Guide house was a celebration of the guiding spirit, promote international friendship and community service. The Queen Mary College Guides' stall, with its focus on recycled and reused materials, not only showcased their creative talents but also underscored the importance of sustainable practices in today's world.