Saturday, June 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

YouTube removes Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's song 'Bado Badi' over copyright issue

YouTube removes Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's song 'Bado Badi' over copyright issue
Web Desk
12:00 AM | June 08, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s household song ‘Bado Badi’ has been removed by YouTube over copyright issue.

Chahat’s rendition of the classic song ‘Akh Lari Bado Badi’ became a massive hit. It garnered 28 million views on YouTube and went viral.

The song’s catchy melody and absurdity resonated with audiences across South Asia.

‘Akh Lari Bado Badi’ was performed by the legendary singer Madam Noor Jehan and it remains a classic.

However, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s version has taken the internet by storm, with many praising his creativity and uniqueness.

Despite its popularity, the song has been removed from YouTube due to copyright infringement.

Tags:

Web Desk

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1717731587.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024