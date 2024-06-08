YouTube removes Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's song 'Bado Badi' over copyright issue

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s household song ‘Bado Badi’ has been removed by YouTube over copyright issue.

Chahat’s rendition of the classic song ‘Akh Lari Bado Badi’ became a massive hit. It garnered 28 million views on YouTube and went viral.

The song’s catchy melody and absurdity resonated with audiences across South Asia.

‘Akh Lari Bado Badi’ was performed by the legendary singer Madam Noor Jehan and it remains a classic.

However, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s version has taken the internet by storm, with many praising his creativity and uniqueness.

Despite its popularity, the song has been removed from YouTube due to copyright infringement.