Zilhaj moon sighted, Eidul Azha on June 17

KARACHI - Muslims in Pakistan will celebrate Eidul Azha on June 17, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced on Friday after sighting the Zilhaj moon.

The moon sighting committee was headed by Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, with central and zonal committees’ members, and representatives of SUPARCO, Met Office and Ministry of Religious Affairs in attendance.

Meanwhile, sub-committees in Lahore, Peshawar and other cities also convened in their respective areas to gather testimonies.

Earlier, Peshawar and Quetta zonal committees also announced that the crescent was spotted in respective cities.

Eidul Azha falls on the 10th day of Zilhaj, which also marks the Haj pilgrimage.

Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries marked the beginning of lunar month, which is the last month in Muslim calender on June 6.

As per Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, Zilhaj new moon was born on Thursday evening so there were already strong chances of the crescent sighting on Friday evening.

With Eidul Azha just around the corner, cattle markets have been set up in different areas for people to purchase cows, goats, sheep, or camels for sacrifice.