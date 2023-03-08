Share:

LAHORE - About 15 students of Punjab Univer­sity belonging to Hindu community were injured in a brawl over cele­brating Holi in Punjab University.

According to the details, the stu­dents affiliated with a student orga­nization Islami Jamiat Tulba (IJT) on Monday allegedly attacked a group of Hindu students at Punjab Univer­sity new campus while they were cel­ebrating Holi with due permission of the university administration.

The unfortunate assault took place in the academic hall of law college of Punjab University, where about 30 Hindu students were convened to celebrate the Holi festival. At least 15 Hindu students sustained injuries as a result of the assault.

According to Punjab University’s Sindh Students Council General Secretary Kashif Brohi, the Hindu community and the council had or­ganized the celebration of Holi with permission from the university ad­ministration, but after the students posted an invitation to the event on the Facebook page, IJT The workers started threatening. Brohi further alleged that, IJT activists armed with guns and sticks stormed at Hindu students who had gathered outside the Law College if Punjab University to celebrate annual holi festival.

Brohi said that 15 students of the Hindu community and the Sindh Coun­cil were injured during the clash and were denied to celebrate the festival. Later, the students staged a protest outside the Vice Chancellor’s office, where the security guards used batons to disperse them and detained four to five students in a van, halting them from registering their peaceful protest. The Sindh Council and the Hindu com­munity filed a complaint with police to launch an FIR against the IJT work­ers and security guards for assaulting Hindu students within the premises of the Punjab university campus.

Speaking to The Nation IJT infor­mation secretary Ibrahim Shahid denied any involvement in the inci­dent and said IJT members did not attack and halt hindu students from celebrating their festival. It was an at­tempt to frame and defame IJT as a radical student organization, he said.

Maintaining this he added, the in­cident took place when the students of Hindu community deviated from the spot designated for their cel­ebration and entered the law college to conduct Holi celebration. Due this sudden relocation of the event a bit­ter verbal exchange started between the student body and the guards for holding the ceremony at an unau­thorized place, he added

Punjab University administration through its spokesperson issued a clarification on the matter here on Tuesday. The spokesperson of Pun­jab University Khuram Shahzad said, there was no fight over celebrating Holi in Punjab University and no Hin­du student was injured in Punjab Uni­versity, he claimed. Khuram further said, a student organization belonging to another province has spread false propaganda on purpose.