ISLAMABAD - To enable women to access the adequate healthcare and have meaningful participation in the society, the government has been urged for all health services to be inclusive and accessible for women and girls, including those with disabilities.

Marking the International Women Day here on Tuesday, the international development organisation Sightsavers also celebrated the pioneering and real women of substance who are fighting to make this happen. Abia Akram is one such strong woman, who is a member of Sightsavers board and inspirational disability rights activist. She fought against all the odds and stood strong to give a voice to women and girls with disabilities. Millions of women across the world are unable to access the healthcare they need and participate fully in the society.

Abia has been instrumental in leading the disability youth and women’s movement in Pakistan, and the Asia-Pacific region more widely. During the event, Country Director Sightsavers Pakistan, Munazza Gillani, appreciated all such women who are making difference in the lives of other women. She said, “Women with disabilities are three times more likely not to access the healthcare they need, compared to men without disabilities.

It is vital that we all work together to make sure all women and girls have access to proper healthcare.” “Without action, women will continue to suffer in greater numbers than men, and continue to have their contribution to education and employment curtailed,” she added. Women are more likely to be blind or have visual impairment than men and have poorer access to eye care services. Sightsavers’ recent Rapid Assessment of Avoidable Blindness (RAAB) survey in four districts found that many women cited fear and costs of surgery as barriers to them accessing treatment. The survey also found that of the people with diabetes, 21.4% were women, compared with 15.1%, an illness that can threaten a patient’s vision.