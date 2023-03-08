SARGODHA - Sargodha Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Court Judge Shahzad Hussain awarded five-year rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs2.5 million to a contractor in an embezzlement case, here on Tuesday. According to a press release, issued by ACE office, Contractor Sohail Shahzad, proprietor MS KSS Brothers Lahore, allegedly embezzled Rs2.3 million in purchase of generators with the connivance of Mianwali Health Department officials. ACE Sargodha Regional Director Asma Ejaz took action and issued orders for registration of a case, No 28/2013, against the accused at the Anti-Corruption Police Station Mianwali
Share:
Our Staff Reporter
March 08, 2023
Share: