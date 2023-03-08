Share:

SARGODHA - Sargodha Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Court Judge Shahzad Hussain awarded five-year rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs2.5 million to a contractor in an embezzlement case, here on Tuesday. According to a press release, issued by ACE office, Contractor Sohail Shahzad, proprietor MS KSS Brothers Lahore, allegedly embezzled Rs2.3 million in purchase of generators with the connivance of Mianwali Health Department offi­cials. ACE Sargodha Regional Director Asma Ejaz took action and issued orders for registration of a case, No 28/2013, against the accused at the Anti-Corruption Police Station Mianwali