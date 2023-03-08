Share:

ISLAMABAD - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Tuesday launched a study on “Redefining Literacy in Digital Era” aiming at enabling our education to meet the challenges of the modern world. Senator Sana Jamali was the chief guest while AIOU Vice Chancellor Dr Nasir Mahmood presided over the event.

Addressing the ceremony, Senator Sana Jamali lauded the efforts of AIOU for redefining literacy in accordance with the digital era saying that the mode of evaluating literacy has changed all over the world, hence we also have to introduce changes in our education system. Speaking at the outset the AIOU VC said that in this era of innovation, there is a need to redefine literacy, apart from reading and writing, skills should also be considered in literacy. Dr Nasir said that the low literacy rate is a national problem, and joint effort is needed to increase literacy in the country. He, on the occasion, also appreciated Dr Ayub Buzdar, Dr Zafar Iqbal, Dr Mubeshera, Dr Tooba and others for their support and contribution to this research.

Explaining the aims and objectives of the research, Deputy Chief Adviser JICA, Abid Gul said that education is a shared responsibility, and the establishment of a literate society is necessary for any kind of development.