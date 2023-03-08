Share:

RAwALPINDI - Two armed dacoits have deprived a team of Sasta Atta Sale Point of cash and mobile phones on gunpoint in the area of Jhanda Cheechi in broad daylight and fled from the scene, informed sources on Tuesday. The incident of dacoity occurred at a stone throwing distance from police station Civil Lines, raising serious questions over performance of local police, they said. Police filed case against dacoits on complaint of victim and began investigation with no arrest or recovery so far.

According to sources, Kamran Mehmood lodged complaint with PS Civil Lines stating he, along with driver Ameen and helper Zahid had sold out flour on subsidised rate at a government established sale point in Jhanda Cheechi and collected Rs 3,32,000.

He said as he and his team members boarded the vehicle, two armed dacoits riding on motorcycle appeared from somewhere and made us hostage on gunpoint. He said that the dacoits snatched cash and mobile phones from them and fled from the scene. Police filed case and began investigation.