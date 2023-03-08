MAILSI - Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari Tuesday lambasted the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), stating that ‘mad’ Khan had destroyed the country while mentioning he should not have become the PM in the first place.
Addressing the workers convention in Vehari, Zardari said that Pakistan was not a public limited company. “He still thinks that he is playing ODI cricket,” Asif Zardari criticised Imran Khan. “Our aim is to serve the people and the country. The PPP is the people’s party,” he added.
“Bilawal and Aseefa will take my vision forward,” he stated. “We will serve the people if we are given a chance,” he vowed.
The former president also said that he was aware of the deprivations of southern Punjab, adding: “We have to take Pakistan forward.”
He said the PPP provided facilities in the South Punjab whenever it was given the opportunity and the purpose of the party was to serve the masses. The former president added the situation of default would not affect the country as historically, Japan and America also faced the same condition but they reemerged and Pakistan would also rise again on the world stage. Earlier, Zardari reached Mailsi during his two-day visit of Vehari District. He met with former member National Assembly Mehmood Hayat Khan alias Tochi and condoled with him his sister’s demise. “People and workers have faith in us. We can steer the country out of crises. But his (Imran’s) agenda was not aimed at addressing people’s issues,” he said.
“During PPP’s era stock exchange index was touching 35000 mark. We increased salaries upto 100 percent. On the other hand PTI hiked salaries just 10 percent. Pakistan will progress only if exports are increased. Begging is not a solution to Pakistan’s problems.
Zardari said he was seeing elections going to be held in the KP and Punjab. However, if politicians unanimously present any collective solution to the problems it will be considered. Zardari said the blue eyed boy (Ladla) had his supporters in public, judiciary and different other institutions. He said politics is like treading on difficult path and going to jails. Imran Khan is doing politics of sending opponents to jails keeping himself away from the same.
“Pakistan will develop when our exports clock in at around $80-$100 billion. The state cannot work by taking funds from one [nation] or another. InshaAllah, a day will come when our reserves will be $100 billion,” Zardari. Zardari said he understood the problems of the people, but noted that the PPP backed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to remove the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for ensuring the nation’s survival.
“I knew that the inflation would come back to haunt us, but still, it was better to remove him [PTI Chairman Imran Khan],” the PPP stalwart said, adding that if the party had taken a political approach, it would have let him remain in power as he was “zero” back then.
Zardari clapped back at Khan for blaming the incumbent rulers for the economic crisis and rising inflation and said that when the PPP left power back in 2013, the country was in a better position than it is now.
The former president added that the ministries the PPP has “have fewer issues” and the party would address them soon. “We will also advise others to try and resolve your [masses] issues.” He said government was free to arrest Imran and his party will support the present regime in this regard. Zardari was accompanied by Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Makhdoom Ahmad Mahmood and others.