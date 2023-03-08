Share:

MAILSI - Former president and Pakistan Peo­ple’s Party (PPP) Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari Tuesday lambast­ed the chairman of Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI), stating that ‘mad’ Khan had destroyed the country while mentioning he should not have become the PM in the first place.

Addressing the workers conven­tion in Vehari, Zardari said that Paki­stan was not a public limited compa­ny. “He still thinks that he is playing ODI cricket,” Asif Zardari criticised Imran Khan. “Our aim is to serve the people and the country. The PPP is the people’s party,” he added.

“Bilawal and Aseefa will take my vision forward,” he stated. “We will serve the people if we are given a chance,” he vowed.

The former president also said that he was aware of the depriva­tions of southern Punjab, adding: “We have to take Pakistan forward.”

He said the PPP provided facil­ities in the South Punjab when­ever it was given the opportunity and the purpose of the party was to serve the masses. The former president added the situation of default would not affect the coun­try as historically, Japan and Amer­ica also faced the same condition but they reemerged and Pakistan would also rise again on the world stage. Earlier, Zardari reached Mailsi during his two-day visit of Vehari District. He met with for­mer member National Assembly Mehmood Hayat Khan alias Tochi and condoled with him his sister’s demise. “People and workers have faith in us. We can steer the coun­try out of crises. But his (Imran’s) agenda was not aimed at address­ing people’s issues,” he said.

“During PPP’s era stock exchange index was touching 35000 mark. We increased salaries upto 100 percent. On the other hand PTI hiked salaries just 10 percent. Pakistan will prog­ress only if exports are increased. Begging is not a solution to Paki­stan’s problems.

Zardari said he was seeing elec­tions going to be held in the KP and Punjab. However, if politicians unan­imously present any collective solu­tion to the problems it will be con­sidered. Zardari said the blue eyed boy (Ladla) had his supporters in public, judiciary and different other institutions. He said politics is like treading on difficult path and going to jails. Imran Khan is doing politics of sending opponents to jails keep­ing himself away from the same.

“Pakistan will develop when our exports clock in at around $80-$100 billion. The state cannot work by taking funds from one [nation] or another. InshaAllah, a day will come when our reserves will be $100 bil­lion,” Zardari. Zardari said he un­derstood the problems of the peo­ple, but noted that the PPP backed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to remove the Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for ensuring the nation’s survival.

“I knew that the inflation would come back to haunt us, but still, it was better to remove him [PTI Chairman Imran Khan],” the PPP stalwart said, adding that if the par­ty had taken a political approach, it would have let him remain in power as he was “zero” back then.

Zardari clapped back at Khan for blaming the incumbent rulers for the economic crisis and rising infla­tion and said that when the PPP left power back in 2013, the country was in a better position than it is now.

The former president added that the ministries the PPP has “have fewer issues” and the party would address them soon. “We will also ad­vise others to try and resolve your [masses] issues.” He said govern­ment was free to arrest Imran and his party will support the present regime in this regard. Zardari was accompanied by Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Makhdoom Ahmad Mahmood and others.