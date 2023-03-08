Share:

SWABI - Gajju Khan Medical College and Bacha Khan Medical Complex Swabi launched the Clean and Green Swabi campaign among hospital administrators, district administrators, and tehsil administration officers. In addition, students and staff participated in an awareness walk for the Clean and Green Swabi campaign with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Furqan Ashraf and Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Muhammad Hanif, who also offered the students helpful advice regarding plantation drives and cleanliness. Later, DC and TMO Swabi visited various departments of the college and hospital.

The delegation also went to the newly established emergency and burn unit in the hospital in addition to the current classrooms in the medical college.

The Department of Infectious Diseases was also visited by the delegation. DC Swabi was briefed on the college by Dean GKMC-MTI, who also informed them of the college’s building-related efforts. The delegation was very appreciative when the hospital director showed DC Swabi a thorough documentary about the amenities and infrastructure offered in the hospital. The college and hospital administration received the fullest possible cooperation from DC Swabi and TMO Swabi.