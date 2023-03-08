Share:

QUETTA - The Balochistan government has ac­corded approval to the increase in compensation amount by amending the Police and Levies Martyrs Com­pensation Policy.

After the approval of the provincial cabinet, the finance department is­sued the notification, the Balochistan government spokesperson said on Tuesday. The move came after the gruesome Bolan incident in which 9 personnel of Balochistan Constabu­lary were martyred and 13 were wounded in a suicide blast.

According to the notification, the compensation of Shaheed Sepoy, Head Constable, ASI, SI and Inspector (Grade 1 to 16) has been increased from Rs3 million to Rs10 million while the compensation of Shaheed ASP and DSP (Grade 17) has been increased from Rs5 million to Rs15 million. The notification read that the compensation of Police and Levies Shaheed officers of grades 18 and 19 has been increased from Rs9 million to Rs20 million, whereas the com­pensation of martyred police officers of grades 20 to 22 has been increased from Rs10 million to Rs20 million.

The cash amount given to the fami­lies of the martyrs in the form of resi­dential plots has also been increased. The notification will be effective im­mediately. Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Abdul Quddus Bizenjo issued a special directive to pay compensation to the families of martyrs of Bolan ac­cording to the revised policy.

It may be recalled that the CM has also announced an additional Rs10 million to the families of the martyrs of the Bolan tragedy. An amount of Rs1 million will be given as compen­sation to the families of the martyrs of the Bolan tragedy.