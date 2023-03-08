Share:

SIALKOT - A bandit was gunned down, while two police­men suffered injuries in a ‘police encounter’ here at blockade at Abbas Chowk, Adalat Garha late night. Ugoki police said on Tues­day that two suspicious persons riding a motorcy­cle opened fire indiscrimi­nately at the police. The team retaliated and dur­ing exchange of gunshots, police constables Ilyas Ahmed and Majazib Khalid suffered injuries, while one bandit was killed and his accomplice fled. On getting information, District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Syed Zeeshan Raza, SDPO Sadr, SDPO City, DSP CIA, SHO Ugoki reached the spot alongwith a heavy contin­gent of police. The injured policemen were shifted to the Civil Hospital, while the police have set up pickets in the area for the arrest of escaped bandit.