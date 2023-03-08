ISLAMABAD - The Federal government will soon finalise a contingency plan for bird flu and to share it with the provinces for the implementation soon.
This was discussed in a meeting held at the Ministry of National Food and Security and Research to review the situation of bird flu disease in the country. Secretary National Food Security and Research Zafar Hassan directed the provincial representatives to increase the surveillance activities in their respective provinces/areas and send samples to the National Reference Laboratory for Poultry Diseases (NRLPD).
He also directed the Animal Husbandry Commissioner to seek input from the provinces on the Contingency Plan for Bird Flu. The Federal Government will finalize the Contingency Plan and share it with the provinces for implementation soon.
While briefing on the current situation of Bird Flu disease, Animal Husbandry Commissioner Muhammad Akram said that the disease is not yet reported from any part of the country. However, vaccination of Bird Flu is being carried out as a preventive measure, he added.