LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday notified former Punjab chief minister Ch Parvez Elahi as the party’s central President, an office once held by Makhdoom Javed Hashmi.

On the special instructions of the PTI chair­man, Fawad Chaudhry went to the residence of Ch Parvez Elahi and handed him a copy of the noti­fication. “Ch Pervez Illahi is hereby designated as President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf,” a notification issued with the signatures of Imran Khan said.

Ch Parvez Elahi expressed his gratitude to Im­ran Khan and said that he was grateful for the trust that Imran Khan hadbestowed on him. He said he will stand with Imran Khan and fight to uphold the constitution and law.

man and for the supremacy of the constitution,” the ex-chief minister said, adding, “And in this struggle, we are with him.”

On the special instructions of Imran Khan, PTI central leader Fawad Ch met Ch Parvez Elahi at his residence and presented a copy of the notifi­cation to him. Elahi further said that it was not possible for the government to block Imran’s as­cent to power as he lived in people’s hearts. “And every survey held in the country so far as well as the results of by-elections held since the ouster of the PTI government are an ample proof of the PTI chief’s popularity,” he remarked.

In a tweet, Parvez Elahi stated: “No one has ever respected me like Imran Khan; and we all have to work together to strengthen him”.

Ch Parvez Elahi had formally announced to join the PTI along with 10 former MPAs a cou­ple of weeks back after a meeting with Imran Khan. The PML-Q president Ch Shujat Hussain had expelled Ch Parvez Elahi from the party before he announced to join the PTI.