Urging the German government to “listen carefully” to “domestic voices of reason,” China has strongly denounced reports that Berlin is “considering” banning some components of Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE in its telecommunications networks.

Referring to European data, the Chinese Embassy in Berlin said in a statement that “Huawei accounts for nearly 60% of Germany's 5G network equipment, making positive contributions to the construction of Germany's communication infrastructure.”

“For a long time, Huawei has operated in compliance with laws and regulations, and its technology complies with safety standards,” read the statement released Tuesday night.

Earlier on Tuesday, an unnamed German Interior Ministry spokesperson had said the government was “carrying out a general review of telecoms tech suppliers,” but added that it “was not directed at specific manufacturers.”

“In recent years, countries and anti-China forces have continued to attempt to smear Huawei with trumped-up charges, but there has never been any evidence that Huawei equipment and components pose security risks,” the Chinese embassy said.

“If the report is true,” then Beijing “is very puzzled and strongly dissatisfied with the hasty decision made by the relevant German government department without factual basis,” it added.

“China firmly opposes Germany's generalizing the concept of national security and abusing state power to interfere in the market in its cooperation with China," said the embassy.

“This not only violates economic laws and the principle of fair competition, but also harms others and does not benefit itself,” the statement said, adding that Beijing resolutely “opposes any practice of politicizing corporate investment and management and pan-securitizing it.”

According to the statement, “It is hoped that the German side will create a fair, just, open and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies, and do more to promote mutual benefit instead of the opposite.”