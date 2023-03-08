LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has sought a comprehensive plan to provide essential commodities at affordable prices to the people during the holy month of Ramazan.
A meeting was held at the CM Office in which the secretary agriculture department briefed about the demand and supply of pulses, vegetables, fruits, and their prices.
The chief minister directed that the best practices be adopted to stabilize prices of essential commodities and added that line departments should prepare a working plan with demand forecasting to ensure stability in prices.
The chief minister said that talks will be held with the poultry association to propose practical solutions to reduce the price of chicken meat. He added that a plan should be devised to reduce the prices of essential commodities to provide real relief to the people. Similarly, a price-control mechanism can be made more effective to create ease for the common man through an efficient system, he added.
Provincial Minister Industries SM Tanveer, secretary agriculture, secretary food, secretary livestock and others attended the meeting.
CM FOR FOOLPROOF SECURITY ON SHAB-E-BARAT
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed to ensure foolproof security arrangements, throughout the province, on Shab-e-Barat by deputing additional police force and emphasized giving special attention to the security of mosques and imambargahs.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the CM ordered that the best arrangements should be made for the safety of people coming for worship. Law enforcement agencies should remain vigilant and maintain close coordination with each other, he added. Similarly, he stressed that the devised plan for security arrangements should be implemented without any compromise and strict action be taken against unscrupulous elements. On the night of Shab-e-Barat, Allah Almighty bestows mercy and blessings; on this blessed night, the nation should pray for the safety and peace of the country and seek Allah Almighty’s mercy, he said.
CM VISITS NISHTAR HOSPITAL
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Nishtar Hospital Multan on Tuesday and inspected the emergency, ICU, medical, surgical, and other wards to review facilities for patients. He also inquired the patients and their attendants about facilities. The hospital administration was unaware of the CM’s visit. The CM said that medical facilities would be further improved at Nishtar Hospital. He expressed satisfaction with some matters and noted that some aspects needed improvement. He said that people from Balochistan also come to Nishtar Hospital for treatment. The CM also vowed to fulfil the requirements of the hospital.