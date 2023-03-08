Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has sought a com­prehensive plan to provide es­sential commodities at affordable prices to the people during the holy month of Ramazan.

A meeting was held at the CM Of­fice in which the secretary agricul­ture department briefed about the demand and supply of pulses, veg­etables, fruits, and their prices.

The chief minister directed that the best practices be adopted to stabilize prices of essential com­modities and added that line de­partments should prepare a work­ing plan with demand forecasting to ensure stability in prices.

The chief minister said that talks will be held with the poultry asso­ciation to propose practical solu­tions to reduce the price of chicken meat. He added that a plan should be devised to reduce the prices of essential commodities to provide real relief to the people. Similarly, a price-control mechanism can be made more effective to create ease for the common man through an ef­ficient system, he added.

Provincial Minister Industries SM Tanveer, secretary agriculture, sec­retary food, secretary livestock and others attended the meeting.

CM FOR FOOLPROOF SECURITY ON SHAB-E-BARAT

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed to en­sure foolproof security arrange­ments, throughout the province, on Shab-e-Barat by deputing addition­al police force and emphasized giv­ing special attention to the security of mosques and imambargahs.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the CM ordered that the best ar­rangements should be made for the safety of people coming for worship. Law enforcement agencies should remain vigilant and maintain close coordination with each other, he added. Similarly, he stressed that the devised plan for security ar­rangements should be implemented without any compromise and strict action be taken against unscrupu­lous elements. On the night of Shab-e-Barat, Allah Almighty bestows mercy and blessings; on this blessed night, the nation should pray for the safety and peace of the country and seek Allah Almighty’s mercy, he said.

CM VISITS NISHTAR HOSPITAL

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Nishtar Hospi­tal Multan on Tuesday and inspected the emergency, ICU, medical, surgical, and other wards to review facilities for patients. He also inquired the pa­tients and their attendants about fa­cilities. The hospital administration was unaware of the CM’s visit. The CM said that medical facilities would be further improved at Nishtar Hospital. He expressed satisfaction with some matters and noted that some aspects needed improvement. He said that people from Balochistan also come to Nishtar Hospital for treatment. The CM also vowed to fulfil the require­ments of the hospital.