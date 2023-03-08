Share:

RAWALPINDI - The court of civil judge Tuesday has sent a transgender person to jail by rejecting plea of police of giving extension in physical remand in a case of leading prayers in a mosque by hiding his gender . Civil Judge Rabia Salim sent the transgender person identified as Muhammad Khan to Adiala jail. Earlier, police had arrested the eunuch after filing a case against her on charges of leading prayers as Imam in the mosque in a village by hiding her gender.

The case was registered with Rawat Police Station under section 419 of PPC and The Punjab Vagrancy Ordinance 1958-59 against the accused. In the FIR, a villager Muhammad Shafique told police that they hired Muhammad Khan as Imam Mosque in Dhaki where he kept leading prayers and funeral prayers besides arranging marriages of villagers by hiding his gender for almost one and half year. Later on, accused Muhammad Khan quit the mosque job but was caught begging in the villages as eunuch.