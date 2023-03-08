Share:

Pakistan is going through a very critical situation owing to IMF’s strict conditions and as a result, the Government is imposing heavy taxes and increasing the prices of fuel which ultimately put an extra burden on common people financially. The question is, how long will the Government keep increasing fuel prices and the amount of taxes on general people? It has become very difficult for the common man to run the affairs of life such as bearing the expenses of meals, school fees, transportation of their school-going kids, and affording fuel charges for their vehicles. While those people who are living in rented houses must bear the additional expenses of giving rent and a threat in case of not giving rent, they would be thrown out of the house.

Crown of all issues, in near future, no such viable solution is evincing which is the biggest issue and, in such a situation, the incumbent government should step down and pave the way for others to take the reins of the country and it could only be hoped that the new government might have some different policy to take the country out of the quagmire of all these issues. May God bless our homeland.

FAISAL ANSAR,

Karachi.