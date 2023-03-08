Share:

LAHORE - District Central won the final of the KMC-Karachi Games Basketball Girls Tournament organized under the auspices of Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) in collaboration with KMC as part of the ongoing Karachi Games. The chief guest of the final played at Court Arambagh was KMC Administrator Dr Saifur Rahman, while two former captains Tanveer Ahmed, Azam Khan, KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, M Bashir Siddiqui, M Yaqoob, Aslam Niazi and hundreds of fans were also present on the occasion.

In the final, Maryam Zahid scored 12 points, Noor Fatima 6 and Laiba Tabreez 2 from winning side while Ramishal Chishti scored 8 points, Maria 8 and Sawera 4 points from runnerup side. Adnan Salehin, Aamir Sharif and Mumtaz Ahmed supervised the final while Malik Mutahir, Zaima Khatun, Mumtaz Ahmed and Daniyal Khan Marwat performed the duties of technical officials.