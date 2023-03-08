Share:

Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi lambasted on Wednesday Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, claiming the latter left the masses to rely on the mercy of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Mr Elahi held a meeting with former lawmakers and other leaders, during which he took a dig at PM Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, saying, "The performance of PM Shehbaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar has been exposed."

"The inept rulers have been failed to take the country out of the quagmire. Imran Khan will revive the country’s economy once he will come to power," added Mr Elahi.

Recounting the PTI’s tenure in terms of petrol price, Mr Elahi said, "Despite the mounting pressure of the International Monetary Fund, the price of petrol exceeded Rs 150 per litre."

He lamented that the country was facing severe economic hardships and the factories were being closed, but the government was reluctant in terms of addressing the problems faced by the masses.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Farrukh Habib said on Wednesday that the peaceful PTI rally was being treated violently.

He said the ECP had released the schedule of elections while on the other hand, the leader of the two hundred million was not allowed to hold rally.

He added the police resorted to violence and injured the non-violent PTI supporters due to the pressure from the government.

The PTI’s stalwart added due to the release of schedule, no body could stop PTI chief from winning elections because the people were fed up of the inhuman policies of the incumbent government.

Mr Habib the PTI workers were peaceful and it was the conspiracy of the federal government to postpone election by resorting to aggression.

He said the women were beaten on their international day. Meanwhile he urged supporters to reach Zaman Park for protests against the imported government.