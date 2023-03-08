Share:

ADDIS ABABA -The government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia has hosted more than 80 businessmen from Pakistan for five-day business trip in its capital city Addis Ababa. The historic business delegation mobilized by the FDRE Embassy in Islamabad had arrived in Addis Ababa on last Sunday for exploring business, trade and investment opportunities.

On the first day of trade delegation, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Ethiopia Demeke Mekonnen launched Ethiopia-Pakistan Business Forum in presence of more than 80 delegates from Pakistan. Addressing the delegates, Demeke Mekonnen gave an overview of the bilateral, multilateral and regional cooperation between the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. He underlined the need for strong collaboration between Ethiopia and Pakistan on global security, technology transfer and economy. The Deputy Prime Minister said Ethiopia attached great importance to Pakistan which played a significant role in the politics of South Asia as well as for globe due to its geographical location, natural resources, young population and technological advancement.

“We are really grateful to the government of Pakistan and its people for standing with Ethiopia in its difficult times,” he said while highlighting similarities between the two countries that were heirs of ancient civilizations, shared cultural and political values, had diverse society and above all important geostrategic locations in the world. Demeke Mekonnen extended gratitude to the delegates for visiting the land of origins, land of Bilal Habeshi and the land of King Nejashei on the invitation of the government of Ethiopia. Lelise Neme, Head of the Investment Commission of Ethiopia, gave an elaborate presentation on the investment opportunities offered by five major economic sector in Ethiopia including agriculture & agro processing, manufacturing, mining, ICT and tourism. She also informed the delegates about the legal reforms carried out by the government of Ethiopia for protection of foreign investment, repatriation of dividends, one-window services for investors, incentives and exemption from taxes. Lelise Neme said Ethiopia was a gateway to Africa and also had continental free trade agreements with all African countries. “Whatever produced in Ethiopia can easily be sold to Entire Africa,” she remarked.

Likewise, Pakistani businesspeople could also import agricultural products such as coffee, tea, pulses, oilseeds and vegetables from Ethiopia which would eventually help it mitigate the growing demand of the edible. Jemal Beker Abdula, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ethiopia to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, said it was a big day in the history of Ethiopia and Pakistan relations as finally business community of both the countries have been connected to boost the bilateral trade. The ambassador said the government of Ethiopia would extend all-out support to the business community of Pakistan to promote bilateral trade between the two countries.