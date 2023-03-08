Share:

On Tuesday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended the non-bailable arrest warrants issued against PTI Chairman Imran Khan by a district and sessions court in the Toshakhana reference till March 13. While announcing this verdict, the court also directed the PTI chief to appear before the district and sessions court on March 13. Mr Khan’s repeated failure to show up in court is making a mockery of the process as his team has deployed every tactic in the book to evade legal proceedings. Despite the arguments regarding security arrangements, the law is the same for everyone and this is not the first time that a political leader has been summoned to the courts.

It is important to remember that Mr Khan has thrice skipped indictment hearings in an Islamabad sessions court in the case. The sessions court was set to indict the PTI Chief in the Toshakhana Reference on February 28, but his lawyer had requested the judge that he be exempted from the hearing because he had to appear in several other courts. The indictment was deferred twice before. Arrest warrants were issued and the hearing was adjourned till March 7, but Mr Khan still failed to show up in court.

While the arrest warrants have been suspended for now, Mr Khan is asking for them to be cancelled as that would enable him “a fair opportunity to appear and defend himself” in the case. While issuing arrest warrants may not be the best approach given the state of affairs in the country at this moment, it should be pointed out that the warrants were not issued for arrests but to frame charges against Mr Khan in the Toshakhana case. The bottom line is that the law is the same for everyone and the court has to follow a legal procedure.

The PTI’s legal team continues to employ deflecting tactics and is refusing to specify a date at which Mr Khan will appear in court due to security threats. The lawyers have apparently requested another four weeks. However, the fact of the matter is that there is a security threat to the judges as well, and the threats are not going to go away four weeks from now. The courts cannot be shut down and there already is a security plan in place for both the high court and sessions court. Further, the security situation is not helped by the fact that Mr Khan chooses to bring along 2,000 people every time he is summoned to court.

High-profile leaders such as Nawaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Yousuf Raza Gillani, and Asif Ali Zardari have all made court appearances to defend themselves, so then why should Mr Khan be granted this exception? The safety concerns may be valid, but if Mr Khan could ensure his appearance before the other courts, he can do the same for the Toshakhana case as well.