LAHORE - Faheem Ashraf’s impressive innings pulled off an unbelievable chase for Islamabad United against Multan Sultans in Pakistan Super League 2023 on Tuesday night.

Faheem Ashraf scored 48 off 26 balls and helped his side successfully chase the target of 206 set by Sultans while batting first. Initially, the Sultans bowlers showed excellent performance as they not only slowed the runs but took eight wickets, but later on, they could not stop the United from chasing the target. Earlier put into bat, Sultans set a huge target of 206 runs for United to chase.

Shan Masood smashed a half-century while Tim David made quickfire 60. Sultan’s opening partnership accumulated 57 runs in the first Powerplay. After losing few quick wickets, David joined Masood in the middle and wasted no time launching an onslaught on the United’s bowlers.

They added 80 runs to the total in just 38 balls. Shadab and Wasim Jr took two wickets each, while Faheem got just one for United.