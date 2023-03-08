Share:

MULTAN - The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Wing claimed to have arrested an alleged outlaw for shar­ing obnoxious material through social media and harassing a family, here on Tuesday. According to official sources, a team of FIA comprised of SI Umar Rehman and ASI Zeeshan Khan raided and arrested an alleged outlaw namely Sami Ullah son of Feroz Din. The team also seized his mobile phone. The al­leged outlaw has deceit­fully obtained data of a family and was harassing them through WhatsApp messages.