Share:

LAHORE - Five more matches have been decided in Corporate Challenge Cup, in which Meezan Bank, Netsol, Jaffar Brothers and FBR emerged as winners. At Ali Garh Ground, Meezan Bank defeated FBR by 5 wickets. FBR scored 147-6 with Ghulam Abbas scoring an unbeaten 47 and Qaiser Naveed taking three wickets.

Meezan Bank chased the target losing five wickets. Shan Khan made unbeaten 49 to emerge as player of the match. In the second match, Netsol thrashed Servis by 10 wickets. Servis were bundled out for paltry 94 with M Faisal clinched 3 wickets. Netsol achieved the target without any loss. M Shoaib hammered 73 to emerge as man of the match.

Jaffar Brothers beat Descon by 7 wickets at Ittefaq Ground. Descon scored 133-7 with Syed Mujahid Ali hitting 54 and Usman Waheed dismissing three. Jaffar Brothers chased the target losing three wickets with M Salman smashing 56 to claim man of the match award. In the second match, Jaffar Brothers beat AMT by 7 wickets. AMT scored 145- 9 with Saad Najam cracking 46.

Jaffer Brothers reached home safely losing 3 wickets with Mubasher Iqbal hammering unbeaten 74 to win player of the match award. At Aligarh Ground, FBR beat Servis by 68 runs. FBR scored 176-5 with Tauseef Mughal hitting unbeaten 64 while Zaman Mansoor dismissing two players. In reply, Servis were bowled out for 108 runs. Tauseef Mughal (64) was adjudged man of the match.