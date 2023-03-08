Share:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali said on Wednesday that giving the election date in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was tremendously difficult.

Talking to the media, he said there was progress in the session with the Election Commission of Pakistan and the nation would hear the good news regarding the polls, while claiming consensus would be reached with the ECP.

KP governor added the situation of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was change with a significant difference in the security situation of the both regions.