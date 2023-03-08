Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister of Defence Khawaja Asif yesterday lashed out at PTI Chair­man Imran Khan, saying his political status was worthless without sup­port from the ‘establish­ment’ and the govern­ment was not in a hurry to arrest Imran Khan.

Addressing a news conference here, the minister said Imran Khan is avoiding ap­pearance before courts and is creating a drama.

“In the 75 years his­tory of the country, no suspect has refused from appearing before courts,” he said adding Khan had no relation­ship with politics.

He said former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar had admit­ted that he had not de­clared the PTI chief “completely Sadiq and Amin”.

Kh Asif claimed Imran was begging to meet the army chief, adding that he used to praise retired Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa but now he was demanding his court martial. He said if “se­lective justice” was given to Imran Khan it would deterio­rate the situation further. Kh Asif strongly criticized Imran Khan, and said the PTI chief was involved in a number of cases of financial misappro­priation and he should be held accountable for this. He said the PTI chief was inciting the masses and his party work­ers against the state institu­tions, and even escaping to face the courts. The minister said all the tall slogans includ­ing “ Jail Bharo Tehreek’ of Im­ran Khan met with failure as the nation was well aware of his deeds and opportunist be­haviour. Speaking on the ris­ing incidents of terrorism, the defence minister expressed the government’s resolve to root out the menace of terror­ism from the country. He ex­pressed his profound grief and sorrow over the terrorist inci­dent in Balochistan, which had claimed lives of security forc­es personnel the other day. He said the security forces were valiantly fighting against ter­rorism. The defence minister said he received a positive re­sponse from the interim Af­ghan authorities during his re­cent visit to Kabul.