Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Ali Zaidi said on Wednesday that the government was resorting to cowardly tactics of torturing women and elders.

Speaking to media, Mr Zaidi said, "The dictatorial attitude of the government led the country to disastrous situation. The rulers have already entered a panic situation ahead of the launch of the electoral campaign."

He launched a broadside at Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, saying, "The country whose interior minister sold drugs could not hope for the best."