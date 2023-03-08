Share:

MULTAN - The annual examination of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Part-I, under the BISE will com­mence from May 20, this year. According to a state­ment issued by the Board of Intermediate and Sec­ondary School Examination (BISE) here on Tuesday, the decision has been taken by the Punjab Boards Com­mittee of Chairmen (PBCC). According to the revised fee schedule, students may sub­mit forms with a single fee by March 13, with a double fee by March 21, and with a triple fee by March 28, the statement added.