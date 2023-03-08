Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Tuesday booked thirteen offenders and seized various stalls and carts for blocking the main double road at Sabzi Mandi in sector I-10. Assistant Commissioner Saddar, Sania Hameed during a surprise inspection of the market arrested nine violators who were accused of creating deliberate congestion at the main double road of Sabzi Mandi, which is the only direct access to the market, said the press release issued here.

The teams removed all encroachments and confiscated the stalls, carts, and materials and warned violators of stern action. The AC directed the market staff committee to clear my main double road and maintain security, cleanliness and lighting arrangements to facilitate citizens to buy essential items at affordable prices