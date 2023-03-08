Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf central Secretary General Asad Umar Tuesday said that PTI chief Imran Khan was facing threats to his life and there was a pos­sibility of his being at­tacked during court ap­pearances.

Addressing a press conference here along with Umar Ayub and other party leaders, Asad Umar said that Imran Khan should be allowed to appear be­fore courts through vid­eo link amid threats to his life.

“Imran Khan is no ordinary person. No leader with such an overwhelming love in mass­es has ever been seen in the country’s history. Either there could be a foolproof security system which is not possible, or he should be allowed to ap­pear before court through vid­eo link,” he said, adding that it [court appearance through video link] was now part of the country’s judicial system and several court judgements were also there. “From Liaquat Ali Khan’s murder to Benazir Bhu­tto’s assassination… it is all part of our history. The killer who tried to kill Imran Khan has been allowed to appear via video link whereas who was the target of killing has been denied this facility”.

The PTI leader said that there were confirmed reports about a possible attack on Im­ran Khan while going to the courts. “This risk is particular­ly high while travelling to the court”, he added.

Asad said that 76 cases had been registered against Im­ran Khan with the aim to com­pel him again and again to come out and join court pro­ceedings. “Imran Khan has appeared in every court until four months ago before a mur­der attack. He appeared before every court and judge includ­ing Sessions Court and High Court. Imran Khan is trying hard to uphold the rule of law,” he observed. To a question, he said Imran Khan had no health problem now.

Replying to another ques­tion, he said that Imran Khan in his Saturday’s televised ad­dress had given a political in­vitation to the government for negotiations. “Now let’s see how the government responds to this offer,” he added. He said that a systemic campaign was being conducted to implicate Imran Khan and other PTI leaders in different cases.