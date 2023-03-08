LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf central Secretary General Asad Umar Tuesday said that PTI chief Imran Khan was facing threats to his life and there was a possibility of his being attacked during court appearances.
Addressing a press conference here along with Umar Ayub and other party leaders, Asad Umar said that Imran Khan should be allowed to appear before courts through video link amid threats to his life.
“Imran Khan is no ordinary person. No leader with such an overwhelming love in masses has ever been seen in the country’s history. Either there could be a foolproof security system which is not possible, or he should be allowed to appear before court through video link,” he said, adding that it [court appearance through video link] was now part of the country’s judicial system and several court judgements were also there. “From Liaquat Ali Khan’s murder to Benazir Bhutto’s assassination… it is all part of our history. The killer who tried to kill Imran Khan has been allowed to appear via video link whereas who was the target of killing has been denied this facility”.
The PTI leader said that there were confirmed reports about a possible attack on Imran Khan while going to the courts. “This risk is particularly high while travelling to the court”, he added.
Asad said that 76 cases had been registered against Imran Khan with the aim to compel him again and again to come out and join court proceedings. “Imran Khan has appeared in every court until four months ago before a murder attack. He appeared before every court and judge including Sessions Court and High Court. Imran Khan is trying hard to uphold the rule of law,” he observed. To a question, he said Imran Khan had no health problem now.
Replying to another question, he said that Imran Khan in his Saturday’s televised address had given a political invitation to the government for negotiations. “Now let’s see how the government responds to this offer,” he added. He said that a systemic campaign was being conducted to implicate Imran Khan and other PTI leaders in different cases.