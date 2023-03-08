Share:

Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid has called for countering social taboos associated with the women-folk and facilitating their mainstreaming.

In a video message on the occasion of International Women's Day on Wednesday, she said people will become used to with regard to working with women if they are mainstreamed and all the taboos will be addressed in a gradual manner. She said this will also enable women to play their role in vibrant way.

The Secretary Information said around 51 percent of Pakistan's population consists of women and that majority should not be confined to a limited space and they should be encouraged to take part in country's development.