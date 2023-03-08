Share:

ISLAMABAD - The opening ceremony of 6th International Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) Competition-2023 was held at the National Counter-Terrorism Centre (NCTC) Pabbi on Tuesday. Seven Pakistan Army teams and 10 international teams including teams from Bahrain, KSA, Morocco, Uzbekistan, Thailand, Jordan, USA, Iraq, Kazakhstan and Qatar are participating in the competition. Three observer countries; Azerbaijan, Myanmar, and Nigeria are also part of the 6th International PATS. Around 60 hours long rigorous competition will continue from 7-9 March. The competition is based on evaluating physical endurance, mental agility and tactical proficiency of the combat teams. Over the years, the competition has gained much popularity and become an international PATS competition which provides opportunity to the participating teams to learn and share experiences with one and other, particularly from Pak Army’s experience of ‘fight against terrorism’. General Officer Commanding 37 Division was the chief guest at the occasion, said the ISPR in a statement.