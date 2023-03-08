Share:

MARDAN - The Awami National Party (ANP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) engaged in a traditional jirga following Mayor Mardan Himayatullah Mayar’s announcement of an open debate in the public regarding the corruption and corrupt practices of former provincial minister Atif Khan. It should be noted that Mardan’s Mayor Himaytaullah Mayar invited the PTI’s former provincial minister Atif Khan to an open discussion about his corruption on Friday at 12:45 PM at the Eidgah Masjid on Shamsi Road.

After the debate was announced, a Jirga comprised of the president of the Mardan Chamber of Commerce, Zahir Shah, the former naib of Mardan, Nazim Mardan, Mushtaq Seemab, Zahid Khan Advocate, and Alamzeeb Hoti, however, began negotiations with the local leaders of the two parties.

In this connection ANP district president Imran Manduri, Mayor Himayat Mayar, Farooq Akram, Haji Sabz Ali, Mufid Khan and Zulfiqar Bhutto from PTI former MNA Mujahid Ali, former MPA Zahir Shah Toru, Engineer Adil Nawaz, Shaid Bacha, Sher Bahadur, Bakhshad Khan, Umar Farooq Kakakhel and Tariq Ariani participated in the jirga held at the residence of Mustaq Seemab on Tuesday.