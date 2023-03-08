Share:

The special Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has submitted its report on the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif in the Supreme Court.

The development report said investigation in the case was under way as statements of locals and people abroad were being recorded. Sources said the JIT would again visit Kenya and London to complete the probe.

The apex court had asked the team to furnish it with fresh report after every 15 days.

Arshad Sharif was shot dead by a Kenyan police team in mysterious circumstances on Oct 22.