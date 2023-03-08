Share:

PESHAwAR - Jamiat Ulema-e-Isam leadership has asked the government to open investigations into the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), Billion Tree Tsunami and Malam Jaba cases and take the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders to task. Speaking to journalists, JUI-F KP general secretary and former minister Maulana Amanullah Haqqani said that PTIled government in the past increased the debt volume of KP manifold.

“Imran Khan announced ‘Fill the Jail’ movement. But neither Imran, nor his supporters want to face prisons. This is why they ended the movement,” he added. He also demanded probe into the MTI Act, a law introduced by the previous PTI government for so-called autonomy of major hospitals, which further aggravated conditions of the state-run hospitals.